Turkish Airlines suspends flights to Iran, Iraq over safety

Iran targets US forces in Iraq in retaliation for Soleimani killing

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) on Wednesday temporarily suspended its scheduled flights to Iraq and Iran.

The airline said that due to the tension between Iran and the U.S., the flights to Iraq and Iran will halt until 9.00 p.m. local time (1800GMT) on Thursday.

THY flights will not use the airspace of these two countries, it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

Iran's actions were in retaliation to last week's U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Singapore Airlines has already diverted flights from Iranian airspace. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has also said it would ban carriers from conducting travel in the region over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman.

A Ukrainian airliner carrying 176 people crashed on the outskirts of Tehran during a takeoff attempt Wednesday hours after Iran launched its missile attack on U.S. forces, scattering flaming debris and passengers' belongings across farmland and killing everyone on board.

The Iranian military disputed any suggestion the plane had been blown out of the sky by a missile, and Iranian aviation authorities said they suspected a mechanical problem brought down the 3½-year-old Boeing 737. Ukrainian officials initially agreed but later backed away and declined to offer a cause while the investigation is going on.