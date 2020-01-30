Demand for protective masks grows rapidly, Chinese firms desperate

The new deadly coronavirus outbreak has fueled increasing demand for protective face masks, a recommended precaution when outside, not only in mainland China but also around the world in airports, including Istanbul Airport.

More than 10,000 face masks have been sold at Istanbul Airport pharmacies so far, media reports said Thursday. The airport has also been carrying out initial protective measures. For instance, passengers arriving from Chinese cities that haven't yet been locked down due to the outbreak are required to pass in front of thermal cameras which can detect high fever – one of the primary symptoms of the disease.

The coronavirus outbreak began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, in the province of Hubei, and has so far killed at least 170 people in China. The number of confirmed cases has jumped to at least 7,711, surpassing the 5,327 cases of SARS in mainland China between 2002 and 2003. Cases of the virus have also been confirmed in several other countries around the world.

Passengers demand bulk purchase

Protective face mask sales have seen great demand within just 10 days, not only from Chinese travelers but from other passengers coming from the Asian continent.

Nurcan Erkul, a pharmacist at Istanbul Airport, said people who live in those countries are accustomed to using face masks, but while they were only buying two to three masks at a time in the past, they are now buying several boxes.

Erkul said that over 10,000 masks have been sold so far, half of which were filtered masks and the other half, three-layered masks. She added that there are even customers who ask for bulk purchases.

"We also have difficulties in finding the masks now and responding to the rising demand," she said, adding the high demand was clearly reflected in prices, which have already almost doubled.

Erkul said, however, not all the masks protect people from viruses and, as a pharmacist, she suggested using valved filtering masks that provide air circulation.

"We find it healthier to use masks that can be used several times instead of single-use ones," the pharmacist said.

2M masked ordered from Turkish firms

Difficulties in meeting the growing demand in the East Asian country have pushed suppliers to find new producers worldwide. Chinese suppliers have ordered 2 million masks from manufacturers in Turkey's Aegean Free Zone alone.

Serdar Alaca, chairman of the work safety equipment and mask manufacturer company operating in western İzmir province, said that the company which operates in this field for some 14 years, has been mostly supplying local purchasers; however, the Chinese outbreak has increased demand from overseas firms.

"Factories in China aren't able to meet the demand anymore," he said, adding that they are receiving orders for the production of tens of thousands, even millions, of masks daily with an "urgent" code by Chinese companies.

"Companies here have been working for a week to respond to the requests," he stressed, adding that there are three firms in Turkey that make masks on a large scale.

He further noted that Chinese companies are trying every way to reach mask manufacturers abroad.

"Some industrialists from China are trying to reach out to Turkish businesses they had contacted for other business before; they even try to make connections via social media," he said.

Masks that Chinese firms want are typically N95 class masks, which have a FFP3 protection level under U.S. and European standards. They are preferred because they provide 50 times more protection in filtering pollutants such as bacteria, viruses, dust, fog and smoke compared with normal masks. These masks are sold at prices between 1.8-3 euros, depending on their quality standards.