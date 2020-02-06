Istanbul Airport, Turkish Airlines dominate global aviation market in December

Having shown its potential of hosting ever-growing numbers of passengers, Istanbul's new state-of-the-art airport, which has only partially opened after breaking ground in early 2019, was listed among the top two most developing airports worldwide, by welcoming an increasing number of passengers each day, the International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO's December data showed. Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has also become the first carrier that increased the number of passengers the most among its European peers.

The city's new mega airport which was only partially opened in April 2019, became the 14th airport worldwide that hosted the most passengers during December and was named as the second most developing airport by increasing the number of its passengers some 8.4%, a statement by Turkey's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM) said, citing the ICAO data.

According to the ICAO data, among the European airports, the London Airport has increased the number of its passengers 0.5%, the Paris Airport has increased by 4.2%, the Frankfurt Airport has increased by 1% and the Amsterdam Airport has increased by 0.3%.

The airport had previously been listed among the top 15 airports that hosted the most passengers around the world as of last August, only four months after the opening of its first phase.

Already seen as the new center of aviation rising from the outskirts of Turkey's most populous city and perched firmly on the shores of the Black Sea, the airport was officially opened in a grand ceremony on Oct. 29, 2018. However, its first phase became fully operational on April 7, 2019, as it took over the air traffic from the now-closed Atatürk Airport – one of the busiest airports in Europe. The airport has transitioned to other uses such as training activities, aviation fairs and civil use, while some parts are to be transformed into a public park.

The Istanbul Airport – a megaproject by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) – was initially launched over a need for meeting the ever-growing demand from around the world, relieving air traffic with a strong infrastructure and large capacity.

It was built with a cost of 6 billion euros with a public-private partnership (PPP) model by a consortium of Turkey's leading contractors Limak, Kolin, Cengiz, Mapa and Kalyon.

Before its establishment, there were two airports in one of the world's most crowded cities, Sabiha Gökçen Airport on Istanbul's Anatolian side and Atatürk Airport on the European side. Atatürk Airport served some 68 million passengers in 2018, its last year, while Sabiha Gökçen has a current capacity to welcome some 31 million passengers per year.

The new airport can handle 90 million passengers a year in the current phase of development, which, while a high figure, is nothing compared to its potential capacity to serve 200 million after the completion of all phases.

THY ranks first among European carriers

Meanwhile, the Turkish Airline has also become the 14th airline that carried the most number of passengers worldwide in December, the ICAO data has shown.

The carrier became the fourth airline that increased its number of passengers globally in December after Qatar, Singapore and China airlines, and the first among the European carriers.

It has recorded a 7.1% year-on-year growth in the figures in December while Qatar Airlines has increased the numbers some 17.7% and Singapore and China's flag carriers have increased 8.7% and 7.9% respectively.

The data showed that THY was the first among other European carriers in terms of increasing the number of passengers. Germany's Lufthansa, Air France-KLM, Raynair and British Airways have increased some 2.8%, 1.6%, 5% and 4.8% respectively.

THY Board Chairman İlker Aycı, whose views were included in a statement shared by the carrier's press department, said that despite several unfortunate developments in 2019, including the grounding of 24 Boeing 737 Max planes due to deadly crashes in other parts of the world, the airline has increased its number of passengers.

Aycı noted that the company aims to further increase with several steps, including international flights set to be carried out by its sub-brand AnadoluJet, starting in 2020. The budget airline is now only operating within the country.

He added that not only passenger flights have reported success and year-on-year development in December but also cargo flights have increased their volume as well.

According to the data from December 2019, THY has also experienced a significant increase in the number of outward transfer passengers. The flag carrier, which transported 2.1 million passengers from Istanbul to 125 countries in the last month of the year, achieved double-digit growth compared with the same month of the previous year. The number of transfer passengers has increased by 6.9% in December while the total number of passengers increased some 49.5%.