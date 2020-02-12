Turkey's Atlasglobal suspends flights for second time in months

One of Turkey's prominent airlines, Atlasglobal has suspended its operations for the second time since November 26, Demirören News Agency said in a report late Wednesday.

The company did not operate flights between November 26 and December 21. It had been flying to London, Baghdad, Tel Aviv and Amsterdam in addition to several domestic destinations since then, but has now suspended its operations yet again.

According to DHA, high-ranking officials of the company called on all employees to come to the headquarters in Istanbul's Florya district.

Launched in 2001, Atlasglobal Airlines operates a fleet of 18 aircraft and is headquartered in Istanbul.