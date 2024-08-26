Türkiye, a global player in the automotive industry, is facing a critical challenge that could threaten its position in the world market.

The country, which ranks 14th globally and fourth in Europe in automotive production, is experiencing a severe shortage of skilled technical personnel in its factories.

And industry experts warn that if the issue is not resolved, Türkiye could lose its competitive edge in the global automotive market.

Merve Uğur, plant director at EFI Automotive Türkiye, a manufacturer of automotive engines and transmission components, emphasized the growing problem of finding qualified workers.

"The younger generations, particularly those from Gen Y and Gen Z, approach work with different expectations," Uğur noted.

"They seek faster career advancement and prefer a more comfortable work environment. Many companies in the manufacturing sector are struggling to find the technical staff they need, which could soon threaten production."

Production may halt

Uğur highlighted the need for collaboration between vocational schools, universities, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and companies to address the issue.

"To ensure the sustainability of production, we must first solve the personnel issue," she noted.

"This is becoming a growing problem for both large and medium-sized companies. The Ministry of National Education and industry representatives must work more closely together on curriculum development."

Despite the challenges, EFI Automotive continues to expand in Türkiye, focusing primarily on producing efficiency sensors, including camshaft and crankshaft sensors.

Founded in Lyon, France, in 1936, EFI Automotive's Türkiye facility, which covers 8,500 square meters, is the company's second-largest production site globally.

In 2023, the plant produced 21.75 million parts with a workforce of 320 employees, 25% of whom are women.

As of the end of 2023, Türkiye's automotive sector employed 60,619 workers, up from 52,257 in 2021 to 56,722 in 2022, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD). The majority of these employees, 42,153, are blue-collar workers.

The number of women working in the industry is on the rise.

In 2021, there were 5,738 female employees, which grew to 8,625 by 2023. The most notable increase occurred in the number of women working on production lines, which nearly doubled from 2,487 in 2021 to 4,364 in 2023.