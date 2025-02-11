China's BYD will meet with Italian auto parts makers next week to explore potential supply deals for its two upcoming plants aimed at serving the European market, the EV maker's special adviser for Europe said Monday.

The carmaker is building a site in Hungary, due to start operations in October and one in Türkiye, expected to start production in March 2026.

Alfredo Altavilla – a former Fiat Chrysler executive – said the opening of two different plants over such a short span of time suggested BYD had a cautious approach to manufacturing operations, relying more on local parts suppliers.

He said Italian companies were the first to be invited in talks with the carmaker given their high skills and their supply contracts with premium brands, such as German ones.

"The other reason is that Italian suppliers are currently short of orders," due to the falling production of Stellantis, the country's sole major automaker, Altavilla said.

He added that BYD had not yet decided whether to arrange similar meetings with parts makers from other European countries.

BYD's plants in Hungary and Türkiye are expected to manufacture a total of 500,000 cars per year at full speed, translating into "a turnover of several billions of euros" for suppliers, Altavilla added.

The plant in Türkiye, to be set up with an investment of $1 billion, was announced last July. It is expected to have an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles and is envisaged to employ up to 5,000 people directly.

The meeting will be held in Turin on Feb. 20-21 with representatives from around 300 Italian businesses making all sorts of car components, BYD's global head for purchasing and an official for Italy's Industry Ministry.