Car sales in Türkiye declined nearly 14% on an annual basis last month to around 68,650 units, but the market still recorded the second-best January performance, industry data showed Tuesday.

A total of 68,654 passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were sold across the country in the month, falling 13.9% at an annualized pace, the Automotive Distributors' and Mobility Association (ODMD) data showed.

Passenger car sales dropped 12.6% year-over-year to 55,944 units in January, the ODMD said.

On the other hand, light commercial vehicle sales were down by 18.8% compared to the same month last year, standing at 12,710 units, the industry group said.

The automobile and light vehicle market reached its highest level in history, with approximately 80,000 units in January last year.

With the contribution of new models entering the market and the price advantage brought by lower special consumption tax (ÖTV), the share of electric and hybrid car sales, which broke records last month, continued its strong trend despite falling by 1.3 points to 40.6% in January.

The share of electric and hybrid cars in the automobile market increased by 19 points in the past year.

Pure electric vehicle sales, which were 21,598 in December, decreased to 6,071 in January but surged by 71.4% compared to the same month last year, the data revealed. Electric car sales, when extended range included, also increased 56.7% from a year ago to 6,225 units in January, making up 11.1% of total sales.

Hybrid vehicle sales, meanwhile, decreased from 34,834 units in December to 16,642 in January but enjoyed an annual surge of 61.5%.

In January, hybrid cars accounted for 29.7% of total automobile sales, according to the data.