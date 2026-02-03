Türkiye's car and light commercial vehicle market added pace in January, as total sales climbed almost 9.8% from a year ago, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Total sales reached 75,362 units, a 9.77% year-over-year increase, according to the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

Passenger car sales jumped 9.14% from a year earlier to 61,055 units, while light commercial vehicle sales rose 12.56% to 14,307 units.

Tuesday's data showed total sales were 77% above the 10-year January average, underscoring the resilience of demand despite high borrowing costs and tighter credit conditions.

The industry had broken records in almost every month of 2025, with full-year sales climbing 10.5% to nearly 1.37 million units.

Nearly one out of every six automobiles sold was fully electric last year. The momentum continued in January.

Fully electric cars accounted for 18.5% of the market last month, while the share of hybrids stood at 30.7%. Sales of electric vehicles with motor power below 160 kW surged 87.4% year-over-year.

Fully electric car sales jumped around 90% last year to nearly 190,000 units, lifting their share of the passenger car market to 17%.

Hybrid vehicle sales increased 63% to about 295,000 units, accounting for 27% of the market.

Petrol-powered cars remained the largest category in January with 26,671 units sold, corresponding to a 43.7% market share.

By segment, vehicles in the A, B and C segments, which benefit from lower tax brackets, accounted for 83.7% of total passenger car sales, ODMD data showed.

The C segment maintained its dominance with 32,428 units sold, capturing a 53.1% market share.

In terms of body type, SUVs continued to lead the market, accounting for 60.3% of total car sales, or 36,786 units.

They were followed by sedans with a 21.2% share and hatchbacks with 18.3%.

The momentum in the car market continues despite high borrowing costs, as authorities maintain a tight policy to cool demand, the main driver of inflation, and a special consumption tax (ÖTV) adjustment at the end of July.

Türkiye's complex vehicle tax system includes a special consumption tax and value-added tax. The combined rate ranges from 50% to 284%.