China has taken the first step in initiating a potential trade dispute with Türkiye, filing "a request for consultations" at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over its tariffs on imports of electric vehicles, its diplomatic mission said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The discriminatory measure taken by Turkiye is against WTO rules, and is protectionist in nature. We urge Turkiye to follow WTO rules and immediately correct its measures," the statement said.

As it intensifies the push for local production, Türkiye recently announced it would impose strict conditions on the import of plug-in passenger and commercial hybrid vehicles from some countries, including China.

The decision was announced late in September in the country's Official Gazette, taking effect in 30 days and follows a decision in June to limit imports of electric vehicles.

China has faced widespread criticism over its vehicle exports, which many countries claim are heavily subsidized by Beijing.

The European Union in a widely divided move approved last Friday tariffs on electric vehicles manufactured in China, although talks between the duo are expected to continue to find a solution. However, China on Tuesday said it implemented temporary anti-dumping measures on EU brandy imports, in what appeared to be tit-for-tat after the EV tariff vote.

Analysts say Ankara is seeking to increase pressure on Chinese carmakers with which it is holding talks about investing in production in Türkiye.

In July, Chinese EV giant BYD agreed on a $1 billion investment deal with Turkish authorities to build a plant in the western province of Manisa, while Chery is also in the final stages of discussions with Türkiye about a potential investment, a senior official said recently.

The "request for consultations" filed by China to the WTO is the first formal step in a trade dispute, and sometimes rows are resolved at this stage.