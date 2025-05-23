Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD sold more units than its U.S. rival Tesla for the first time in Europe in April, according to data from auto sector information provider Jato Dynamics on Thursday.

BYD's sales of fully electric vehicles increased 169% year-on-year in Europe in April, reaching 7,231, while Tesla's sales fell by 49% to 7,165 in the same period.

The Chinese manufacturer further outperformed Tesla when plug-in hybrid vehicles are considered.

In April, the Chinese company's overall sales of EVs rose by 359% year-on-year, "thanks to its broad and competitive lineup of fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids."

"BYD's rapid expansion has already pushed it ahead of established European car brands – out-selling Fiat, Dacia and Seat in the U.K.; Fiat and Seat in France; Seat in Italy; and Fiat in Spain," a statement from Jato Dynamics said.

"Although the difference between the two brands’ monthly sales totals may be small, the implications are enormous. This is a watershed moment for Europe's car market, particularly when you consider that Tesla has led the European BEV market for years, while BYD only officially began operations beyond Norway and the Netherlands in late 2022," said Felipe Munoz, an analyst from Jato Dynamics.

Tesla's sales have been rapidly declining in Europe in the past few months due to the CEO Elon Musk's controversial political stance and his intervention in the politics of Europe.