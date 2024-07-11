The U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla is reported to have been grappling with an internal issue involving tens of thousands of missing coffee cups at its plant in Grunheide just outside Berlin, according to a Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) on Thursday.

Factory manager Andre Thierig addressed the matter at a staff meeting on Monday, saying that a total of 65,000 coffee cups have been unaccounted for.

He humorously remarked, "Statistically, each of you already has five Ikea coffee cups at home," referring to a recording of the staff meeting cited by the Handelsblatt business newspaper on Wednesday.

Thierig clarified that his comment about the missing cups was not intended as an accusation.

He also discussed other topics at the meeting, including the introduction of a new gym for the approximately 12,000 employees.

Tesla acquired numerous coffee cups for its employees over time, but it remains unclear where they have gradually disappeared to. This issue is not unique to Tesla and occurs in other companies as well. It is still undecided whether the cups will be replaced.

Due to the disappearance of cutlery from small kitchens at the plant, it is no longer provided there.

The car manufacturer has since introduced recyclable cups.

Tesla, led by tech billionaire Elon Musk, opened its only electric car factory in Europe in Grunheide near Berlin more than two years ago. Production is expected to be expanded further, and an approval procedure has been initiated in the state of Brandenburg.