The problems and disruptions experienced in the pandemic era-supply chains caused auto industry supply parts orders to be directed to Turkey from China and other Far East countries.

Consequently, automotive supply industry exports increased in the country.

The overall February exports of the Turkish automotive industry increased by 1% to $2.5 billion. According to the data of Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OIB), the supply industry, which continued its success in February, experiencing a double-digit increase in exports.

In February, the export of the supply industry, which constitutes the largest product group, increased by 18% and reached $1.1 billion.

While exports to Germany – the largest market for Turkey’s auto supply industry – increased by 15%, exports increased by 17% to Italy, 30% to the United States, 21% to Russia, 24% to Poland and 28% to Romania.

In the January-February period, the capacity utilization rate of the automotive industry was 61%. Capacity utilization rates based on vehicle groups were 61% in light vehicles (cars and light commercial vehicles), 66% in the truck, 20% in the bus-minibus and 63% in the tractor groups.