The share of electric and hybrid cars in the Turkish market rose to nearly 45% in the first half of the year, according to a report on Thursday citing industry data.

The combined sales of the duo accounted for 44.6% of the market, with total sales reaching 217,580 units, an Anadolu Agency (AA) report said.

Car sales in the country from January through June jumped 5.4% compared to the same period last year to 488,003 units, the report said, citing Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD) data. Sales of light commercial vehicles at the same time rose by 4.3% year-over-year, totaling 119,974 units.

During this period, the Turkish passenger car market saw the sale of 229,128 gasoline cars and 131,686 hybrid cars. Diesel car sales totaled 38,073 units, while LPG-powered cars amounted to 3,222 units. Meanwhile, fully electric car sales were recorded at 84,956 units.

Decline in gasoline, diesel car sales

In the first half of the year, gasoline car sales dropped by 25%, while diesel car sales fell by 24%. Meanwhile, LPG car sales rose by 6.9%. Hybrid car sales, on the other hand, leaped by 102.8%, and fully electric car sales soared by 138.4%.

The primary reason for the decline in diesel car sales is reported to be the ongoing phaseout of diesel vehicle production by global manufacturers, resulting in fewer new diesel models entering the market.

Gasoline cars, which held a 66% share of the market in the first six months of last year, dropped to 47% in the same period this year. Diesel cars' share also fell from 10.8% to 7.8%, while the share of LPG cars remained the same at 0.7%.

Yet, between January and June, fully electric vehicles increased their share of total sales from 7.7% to 17.4%, and hybrid vehicles rose from 14% to 27%.

Therefore, when combining fully electric, extended-range electric, and hybrid cars, it’s clear that 44.6% of the total market consisted of vehicles with electric motors, totaling 217,580 units sold. This means that four out of every 10 cars sold in Türkiye were either electric or hybrid.

During the same period, plug-in hybrids within the hybrid segment reached 25,941 units sold, capturing a 5.3% share. Compared to the same period last year, this represents a staggering 1,470.3% increase.

In June alone, 25,646 fully electric cars were sold, giving them a 27.4% market share for the month. Meanwhile, 22,506 hybrid cars were sold in the same month, accounting for a 24% market share.