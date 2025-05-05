Türkiye's automotive market maintained its strong momentum in April, fueled by a surge in electric and hybrid vehicle sales, with overall car and light commercial vehicle sales rising nearly 38.8% from a year ago, industry data showed on Monday.

A total of 105,352 passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were sold last month, the Automotive Distributors' and Mobility Association (ODMD) said, marking the highest level on record for April.

Passenger car sales rose 39% to 85,411 units, while light commercial vehicle sales climbed 37.8%, the data showed.

Electric and hybrid cars accounted for nearly 45% of passenger vehicle sales in April – a historic high for the market.

Sales of fully electric vehicles, which are subject to a lower special consumption tax compared to fuel-powered cars, more than doubled, rising 116% to 13,191 units, while hybrid sales surged 134% to 25,113 units.

Türkiye's homegrown electric vehicle maker, Togg, led with sales of 3,537 units of its T10X, a C-segment SUV, to hold a market share of 26.81%, the data showed.

By contrast, internal combustion engine vehicle sales rose just 5.5% to around 47,000 units.

Fully electric vehicles captured a 15.4% share of the market – their second-highest monthly share ever – while hybrids accounted for 29.4%. Combined, electrified cars claimed a record 45% of the passenger car market.

Looking at the broader trend, the 12-month rolling market share for electric and hybrid vehicles climbed to a new peak of 34.9% in April, up 1.4 percentage points from the previous month.

From January through April, overall car sales rose 2.7% year-over-year to 381,636 units, the data showed.

Passenger car sales climbed 4.9% to 309,204 units and light commercial vehicle sales fell 5.4% to 72,432 units.

Electric vehicle sales reached 42,856 units, making up 13.9% of the market, while hybrid car sales reached 88,856 units to hold a share of 28.7%.

Togg sold 10,325 units, accounting for 24.41% of the total market.

Gasoline car sales amounted to 149,500 units in the first four months, capturing a 48.3% market share. Diesel car sales totaled 26,155 units, representing 8.5%, while autogas vehicle sales were 1,837 units, holding a 0.6% share.

Sales of EVs in Türkiye increased 51.7% to 99,489 units in 2024. Togg accounted for nearly 31,000 of those.

The market share of fully electric cars increased from 6.8% to 10.1%, and the share of hybrid cars increased from 11.1% to 18.8%.