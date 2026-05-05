Sales of electric vehicles in Türkiye maintained strong momentum in April despite an overall fall in passenger car sales in the month, data from a leading association showed on Tuesday.

In April, passenger car sales were down 6.12% to 80,182 units, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

The association data revealed a contraction in gasoline and diesel car sales in the month, while the sales of electric vehicles surged by 22.2% compared to the same period last year.

The sales of EVs, including pure electric and extended range, thus reached 16,472 units, compared to 13,480 in April 2025, lifting their share in overall car sales from 15.8% to 20.5%.

The biggest decline in the month was observed in diesel sales, which were down 46.6% to 4,072 units.

The sales in the light commercial vehicle segment, meanwhile, were up by close to 21%, reaching 24,116 units.

Taking into consideration the slowdown in car sales, overall vehicle sales in the country were down 1% year-over-year in April, standing at 104,298 units, according to the ODMD.

In the January-April period, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles decreased 3.13% year-over-year to 369,696 units, the association also said.