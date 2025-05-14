Ford workers at plants in the western German city of Cologne started a historic first strike on Wednesday, bringing production largely to a standstill as they tried to push back against planned job cuts.

The walkout is the first to take place in almost 100 years of operation at the two plants, which were founded in 1930.

Pickets were set up at factory gates in the early morning, where strikers could receive codes to claim strike pay online.

IG Metall union spokesperson David Ludtke said work had stopped completely, with the walkout affecting the entire location, including production, development and administration.

Only essential staff were being allowed access through a dedicated gate. If someone insisted on breaking the strike, they would be allowed in – "but we'll talk to them first," Ludtke said.

By 7 a.m. GMT, only three people had defied the call to strike and passed the gate.

The walkout is scheduled to end on Thursday morning after the final night shifts and aims to increase pressure on management to reconsider cost-cutting plans.

Management is looking to cut 2,900 jobs by the end of 2027 at the Cologne site, which also includes Ford's European headquarters and employs a total of 11,500 people, already far fewer than the 20,000 who worked there in 2018.

IG Metall, one of Germany's most powerful unions that represents workers across different manufacturing sectors, is advocating for a change of course as well as high severance payments for workers who agree to leave voluntarily or whose jobs are outsourced to other firms.

Ford is prohibited from dismissing employees for operational reasons until 2032.

Of the 11,500 Ford employees in Cologne, around 4,500 work in production and 3,500 in product development, according to the union.

Around 1,700 people are employed in a spare parts center, while there are also administrative and other departments.

Ford currently produces two electric SUVs in Cologne, sales of which have fallen well short of expectations, despite investments amounting to almost 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion).

According to the head of the works council at Ford Germany, Benjamin Gruschka, pressure on Ford is now increasing significantly as a result of the strike.

"It really hurts, it's costing them a few million today," said Gruschka. If management does not budge in the negotiations, workers will stage further walkouts, he warned. "Then we will have more strike days, and then it will hurt more and more."

Gruschka stressed the importance of the industrial action, noting that the U.S. parent company had cancelled a Comfort Letter – a kind of guarantee for the Ford Germany subsidiary – thus paving the way for "possible insolvency."

"The colleagues know that it's all or nothing."

By terminating the Comfort Letter, it is now technically possible for Ford-Werke GmbH, the German subsidiary, to declare insolvency.

Union IG Metall is insisting on a financial safety net from the U.S. parent company for the employees in case insolvency proceedings are initiated.

There is currently no concrete indication that insolvency is on the cards, especially as the massive debt accumulated by Ford Germany has recently been significantly reduced thanks to a U.S. cash injection.

After the start of the strike, a Ford spokesperson said the company was "optimistic" that talks between the sides would lead to an agreement.

The strikers were joined by Jochen Ott, the parliamentary leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in the regional parliament, who accused Ford management of "unspeakable behavior" toward the workers.

"The employees have a right to receive reasonable social offers – in the event that certain jobs are lost," he said.

He criticized Ford for switching production in Cologne to electric cars only in 2023.

Ott recalled a conversation with a Ford manager back in 2010, who at the time dismissed electric cars as "rubbish."

"Ford has pursued the completely wrong strategy and the employees now have to spoon up the soup that the management has made for them," he said.

The U.S. parent company, Ford, continues to be successful thanks to commercial vehicles and pick-ups, but these are not manufactured in Germany. The passenger car segment, focused on Europe, continues to be a loss-maker for the group.

According to official figures, Ford models only accounted for 3.5% of newly registered cars in Germany last year, compared to 5% in 2022.

Although the Ford plants are to receive a financial boost of several 100 million euros from the U.S. parent company for further investments over a period of four years, industry experts believe this is far too little.

However, in April, the number of newly registered Ford passenger cars increased by 15.2%, compared to the same month last year, bringing its market share to 3.9%.