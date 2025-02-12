The head of Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn said Wednesday it was open to buying French auto giant Renault's stake in Japan's embattled Nissan after reports last year said it had approached the company, the move appeared to be confirmed by the chair.

The comments from Foxconn Chairperson Young Liu come after a source told Agence France-Presse (AFP) last week that the Japanese firm was in the process of abandoning merger discussions with Honda and could be open to other partners.

The Taiwanese tech giant reportedly asked Renault to sell its 35% stake in Nissan in December but was knocked back before the merger talks were announced.

But Liu confirmed Wednesday that Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, had spoken to Renault about cooperation.

Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and builds devices for major tech companies, including Apple's iPhones.

But it has been moving to diversify beyond electronics assembly, pushing into areas ranging from electric vehicles to semiconductors and servers.

"We are ... talking about cooperation with Renault. Our main purpose is to talk about cooperation. Renault has some stake in Nissan, and (we) discussed the stake," Liu said.

When asked if Foxconn would buy Renault's stake in Nissan, he told reporters that if it was necessary to take on Nissan's stake to achieve cooperation, "we will consider it, but buying the stake is not our purpose."

Liu also said Foxconn was looking into a cooperation with Nissan, not a merger.

"I think it is not a merger and acquisition case for Hon Hai; it is a cooperation case. How can we cooperate with this Japanese car manufacturer?" he said at a company event in Taipei.

He added that Foxconn had contacted several carmakers, including Nissan and Honda.

Foxconn is looking to expand into the Japanese EV market and Liu said at an earnings call in November that the company was in talks with "two Japanese carmakers," hoping to sign contracts in the next few months.

He said Wednesday that the company will announce "good news" in EV within one or two months but did not provide details.