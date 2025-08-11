Tesla's energy subsidiary has made a bid to become an electricity supplier in the U.K., a first such move by tech billionaire Elon Musk's operations outside the U.S.

A notice on the U.K. energy regulator's website confirmed a weekend media report that Tesla Energy Ventures Limited had applied for a license to supply electricity.

The subsidiary of Musk's electric carmaker Tesla currently provides electricity across Texas.

A document formalizing the U.K. application, initially revealed by the Sunday Telegraph, is dated July 18 and signed by Andrew Payne, Tesla's director of energy for Europe.

Tesla Energy, which specializes in solar power and battery storage, did not immediately respond on Monday to a request for comment regarding the application on regulator Ofgem's website.

Tesla in 2020 obtained a license to produce electricity in the U.K., notably using solar panels, without selling it directly to consumers.

News of the latest application comes as Tesla suffers a global decline in sales of its cars owing to increased competition and a backlash over Musk's collaboration with U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.K. registrations of the brand dropped to 987 in July from 2,462 one year earlier, according to trade data.