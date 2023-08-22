The Parliamentary Committee on Public Works, Urbanization, Transportation and Tourism Chairperson Adil Karaismailoğlu announced that the optimal location for electric vehicle charging stations that will cover all intercity road trips by determining the required number of electric vehicle charging stations and sockets for the years 2029, 2035 and 2053 have been determined.

The former minister of Transport and Infrastructure Monday noted in a written statement on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, that their environmentally friendly steps in the green transformation journey continue.

"Our goal is net zero emissions by 2053. In order for electric vehicles in our country to have a sustainable and accessible charging infrastructure, we conducted planning based on the spatial analysis of charging stations, taking into account factors such as average travel, energy consumption and driving time within the framework of the Transportation and Logistics Master Plan Model," Karaismailoğlu said.

"By promoting electric vehicles in our country and contributing to the future of sustainable transportation, under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the Century of Türkiye, we will turn every dream into reality and decisively achieve our 2053 zero-emission goals."

According to the infographic shared by Karaismailoğlu, the goal is to increase the number of electric vehicle charging sockets from 3,378 in 2023 to some 37,946 in 2053 and to increase the electric demand from electric vehicles from 2.6 gigawatts (Gw) to 64.46 Gw.