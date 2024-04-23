The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads is projected to exceed 4 million units by 2035, while the number of charging socket points is estimated to reach nearly 350,000, according to the data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Tuesday.

According to information compiled from the Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Projection prepared by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA), the increase in electric vehicles and charging points is considered a positive step for developing the e-mobility ecosystem.

The projection considers increasing the number of electric vehicles and rapidly expanding the charging infrastructure throughout the country as a strategic goal.

As a result, Türkiye is projected to reach 4.2 million electric vehicles and 347,934 charging sockets by 2035.

Electric vehicles are considered to be more efficient, and that, combined with the electricity cost, means that charging an electric vehicle is cheaper than filling petrol or diesel for your travel requirements. Using renewable energy sources can make the use of electric vehicles even more eco-friendly.

However, EMRA's projection includes three scenarios regarding the number of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure: low, medium and high.

According to the given projection, the number of electric vehicles could reach 202,030 in the low scenario, 269,154 in the medium scenario and 361,893 in the high scenario by 2025.

Moreover, by 2030, this figure is estimated to be 776,362 in the low-case scenario, 1.32 million in the medium scenario and 1.67 million in the high scenario, respectively.

By 2035, the number of EVs, on the other hand, is expected to be 1.78 million in the low scenario, 3.3 million in the medium scenario, and 4.2 million in the high scenario, meaning most ideal in these terms.

With the rise in electric vehicles and the development of charging infrastructure, a consequent increase in the number of charging stations and socket points is also expected.

In 2025, the number of charging socket points is calculated to be 34,278 in the low scenario, 46,070 in the medium scenario and 61,897 in the high scenario.

Five years later, this figure is projected to rise to 85,543 in the first case scenario, 142,824 in the second and 181,274 in the high scenario.

Furthermore, by 2035, the number of charging socket points is expected to be 146,916 in the low scenario, 273,076 in the medium scenario and 347,934 in the high scenario.

The projection also anticipates that total electricity consumption due to electric vehicles will range from 3.98 to 9.39 terawatt-hours (TWh) by 2035.

A period of rapid development in the EV ecosystem has been visible in Türkiye and around the globe, with projections of top associations, most recently the International Energy Association (IEA), indicating that this trend is on course to continue in the upcoming years.

IEA said in its report on Tuesday that global electric car sales are set to remain robust in 2024 and could reach a new record of around 17 million by the end of this year, compared to 14 million sold last year.

According to the EMRA, the electric vehicle charging network infrastructure plays a key role in achieving energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprint as the foundation of an environmentally friendly transportation system.

In addition, Türkiye's renewable energy potential and advanced energy infrastructure present an important opportunity to support the widespread use of electric vehicles.

Compared to the beginning of last year, when 14,896 electric vehicles were present in Türkiye, this figure has now climbed to 93,973.

Furthermore, as a result of investments made by charging network operators licensed by the EMRA, the number of charging points in the country reached 17,233, including 11,412 slow chargers (AC) and 5,821 fast chargers (DC) as of the start of this month, compared to some 3,081 points early in 2023.