The number of registered electric vehicles (EVs) in Türkiye has surpassed the figure of 420,000 as of April this year, according to the latest official data on road motor vehicles shared by the country's statistical institute on Monday.

The number of EVs on Turkish roads stood at 423,793 as of April, compared to some 370,591 last year, according to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

While there were only 24 registered EVs across the country in 2011, their presence has surged significantly over the past 15 years.

The figure rose to nearly 1,200 in 2019 before climbing to over 14,500 in 2022 and hitting 80,000 mark a year later.

Over the following years, growth in the electric car market rapidly gained momentum. Accordingly, the total number of EVs jumped to 184,000 in 2024 and surpassed 370,000 last year.

The momentum was primarily driven by the start of the sales of the first domestic EV maker, Togg, but there was also a notable demand for foreign brands, including Tesla and Chinese EVs.

During the first four months of 2026, EV sales in Türkiye surged by around a quarter on an annual basis to reach 54,892 units, according to leading association data. This performance secured them an 18.9% share of total automotive sales, respectively.

Official data also reveals that the share of gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles in Türkiye is experiencing a steady decline.

The TurkStat data also showed that the overall number of road motor vehicles registered in the country decreased by 5.2% compared to the same month of the previous year.