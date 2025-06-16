Renault boss Luca de Meo is set to quit "to take on new challenges outside the automobile sector," the French company said on Sunday, with reports suggesting he would assume the role of CEO at luxury group Kering.

"After five years leading Renault Group, Luca de Meo has announced his decision to leave his position," said a company statement, adding that his departure would take effect on July 15.

According to Le Figaro newspaper, de Meo will become the new chief executive of French luxury group Kering, owner of Gucci, Yves Saint-Laurent, Balenciaga and other premium brands.

Kering's current chief executive is Francois-Henri Pinault, son of the group's billionaire founder Francois Pinault. Francois-Henri Pinault has announced a management shake-up that would see him stay on as chairperson of the group.

Kering has been struggled to turn things around at Gucci, its flagship brand, which accounts for half of its overall sales.

Gucci sales fell by 23% last year, contributing to a sharp plunge in net profits to 1.13 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for the group.

The bad results for Gucci continued into the first quarter of this year, with another 24% sales slump compared to the same period last year.

Contacted by Agence France-Presse (AFP), Kering declined to comment on reports that it had recruited de Meo.

As head of Renault, de Meo has been key to the carmaker's partnership with Japan's financially troubled Nissan, which has been under tension over the past couple of years.

Renault and Nissan said at the end of March they had revised their partnership to allow for a reduction in their cross-shareholdings from 15% to 10%, and other measures.

The two carmakers have been partners since 1999, when Renault rescued Nissan from bankruptcy. But numerous tensions emerged, particularly over Renault's greater holding in Nissan, and in 2023, the carmakers worked to rebalance their alliance.

Nissan announced last year thousands of job cuts after reporting a 93% plunge in first-half net profit, and it expects to post a loss of over $500 million for 2024.

Renault said last month it expected to book a 2.2-billion-euro hit in the first quarter due to Nissan's turnaround plan.