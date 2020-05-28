French auto giant Renault plans to cut around 15,000 jobs worldwide, including 4,600 in France, as part of a two billion euro cost-cutting plan over three years, sources said Thursday.
The plan, which is set to be announced publicly on Friday, was explained to unions by the company on Thursday evening, multiple sources with knowledge of the matter told AFP.
The company hopes to bring about the job cuts without redundancies through voluntary departures, internal mobility measures and retraining, the sources added.
