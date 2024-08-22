U.S. electric car manufacturer Tesla on Wednesday announced a recall for about 9,100 Model X SUVs in the United States due to concerns over roof trim that may detach.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the front and center roof cosmetic trim pieces might have been adhered to without primer, potentially causing them to separate from the vehicle and pose a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall affects 2016 Model X SUVs.

Tesla said a change in process had been made at the supplier in July 2016 to prevent the issue in later models.

The American giant will test the adhesion of the roof trim and reattach the trim pieces as necessary at no cost to the owners of the vehicles.

Tesla said it was aware of about 170 reports and claims that may be related to the issue but said it had no reports of crashes or injuries tied to the recall issues.