During the first half of this year, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) continued to dominate the Turkish automobile market, accounting for 54.8% of preferences. These vehicles, capable of handling various terrains, offer a diverse range of driving experiences.

Known for their spacious cabins and ample cargo capacities, SUVs are popular choices among large families. Their appeal extends particularly to enthusiasts who favor high-ground clearance and robust designs, including a significant number of female drivers.

According to data compiled by the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD) and reported by Anadolu Agency (AA), automobile sales rose by 7.3% to reach 462,955 units in the January-June period compared to the same period last year.

SUVs topped the preferences in the Turkish market from January to June, accounting for 54.8% and totaling 253,667 sales. This means that one out of every two cars sold during this period was an SUV.

Following SUVs, sedans held a market share of 26.6% with 123,243 sales, while hatchbacks accounted for 17.4% with 80,760 sales.

Other categories such as MPVs, CDVs, sports cars and station wagons constituted the remaining sales.

Since January 2022, SUVs have maintained their status as the most preferred body type due to increasing consumer interest and demand. Looking at the first half data of the past five years, sedans held a market share of 44.1% in the first half of 2020, making them the dominant type. However, SUVs have steadily risen since then.

From January through June of 2021, sedans accounted for 41.3% of sales, SUVs for 34.1% and hatchbacks for 22.6%.

In 2022, SUVs surpassed sedans with a market share of 39.7% compared to sedans' 36.1%, while hatchbacks held 22.2%.

Last year's January-June period saw SUVs holding a 46.1% market share, sedans 29% and hatchbacks 22.6%.