Tesla reported a sharp year-on-year decline in global vehicle deliveries for the second quarter, with numbers falling 13.5% to 384,122 units, the company said Wednesday.

The numbers indicate that the new version of the Model Y, a mid-size SUV available to customers since March, has yet to provide a boost in sales.

The transition phase for the Model Y is believed to be one of the key factors behind the 13% decline in first-quarter sales, alongside the backlash surrounding Tesla boss Elon Musk's political activities.

Early in the year, the U.S. electric carmaker paused production for several weeks to convert its production lines, disrupting output. Additionally, the phase-out of the previous Model Y reduced incentives for buyers to purchase before the new version's release.

This latest decline puts Tesla on track for its second consecutive annual drop in deliveries. Still, second-quarter figures were close to analysts' average expectations, with some market watchers having predicted an even lower delivery count of around 355,000 vehicles.

There has been intense criticism of Musk's political work and right-wing views. Calls for boycotts and repeated protests at Tesla sites across various countries have increased.

Last year, the tech billionaire became a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, donating more than $250 million to his White House campaign.

In Germany, he campaigned for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) ahead of this year's federal election and he also stepped his toes into British politics.