U.S. President Donald Trump offered at least a short reprieve for automakers by deciding to delay tariffs on cars from Canada and Mexico for one month after meeting Wednesday with the heads of the three largest American car producers.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump decided to provide the exemption at the behest of the heads of Ford, General Motors (GM) and Stellantis to ensure they "are not at an economic disadvantage" but maintained that the president's wider reciprocal tariffs on nations worldwide will go ahead as planned on April 2.

"He told them that they should get on it, start investing, start moving, shift production over here to the United States of America, where they will pay no tariff. That's the ultimate goal," she added.

All three of the companies' stocks were trading higher Wednesday afternoon after the White House's confirmation.