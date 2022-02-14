Turkey's automotive sector produced 90,520 vehicles in total in January, including both automotive and commercial vehicles, according to a sectoral report released on Monday.

Last month's figure fell by 14.7% year-over-year, a report from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) showed.

Passenger car production fell 30.5% in the country to 47,778 units during this period.

In the first month of the year, commercial vehicle production increased by 14% compared to the same month of the previous year. While production in the heavy commercial vehicle category increased by 12% in January, production in the light commercial vehicle category increased by 15%. During this period, 42,742 cargo and passenger vehicles were produced in addition to 3,594 tractors.

On the volume of the sales market, in comparison to January 2021 data, the commercial vehicle market increased by 7%, the light commercial vehicle market increased by 9% and the heavy commercial vehicle market decreased by 1%.

The association also said the country's overall auto sales market, including light trucks and other vehicles, shrank by 12.4% year-over-year to 39,692 units over the month.

Looking at the averages of the last 10 years, in January 2022, the total market increased by 18%, the automobile market by 21%, the light commercial vehicle market by 12% and the heavy commercial vehicle market decreased by 3%.

The share of domestic vehicles in the automobile market was 39% in January, while the share of domestic vehicles in the light commercial vehicle market stood at 66%.

Exports

Over 75% of manufactured vehicles were exported in January, an annual drop of 12.6% to 67,799 units.

Taking the lion's share in the country's total exports last month, automotive exports reached $2.2 billion, decreasing 5.7% on a dollar basis compared to January 2021.

Top international automakers – including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault and Toyota – have factories in Turkey, one of the world's top auto sales markets.