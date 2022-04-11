Automakers in Turkey manufactured 106,575 vehicles in March, including automobiles and commercial vehicles, according to data released on Monday.
Production slipped by 13.7% on an annual basis in March, according to a report by the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).
Almost 79,000, or 74%, of all vehicles manufactured were exported – a 17.5% decline from March 2021.
Turkey generated more than $2.7 billion (TL 39.79 billion) from vehicle exports last month, down from $2.9 billion during the same month of the previous year.
The country's overall auto sales market narrowed by 31.8% on an annual basis to 68,245 units over March 2022, the report said.
Passenger car production fell by 23.9% to 57,041 units in March.
The total capacity utilization rate of the automotive industry was 63%. This rate was 62% in light vehicles, car and light commercial vehicles, 91% in the truck group, 12% in bus-midibuses and 63% in tractors.
In the first quarter of the year, commercial vehicle production increased by 2% compared to the same period of the previous year. While this rate increased by 28% in heavy commercial vehicles, it decreased by 0.3% in light commercial vehicles.
In the January-March period, the heavy commercial vehicle market decreased by 1%, the truck market by 2% and the bus market by 14%. The midibus market, on the other hand, increased by 52%.
The automotive market shrank by 22.6% in the first quarter of the year falling to 160,016 units.
Top international automakers – including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault and Toyota – have factories in Turkey, which is one of the world's top auto sales markets.
