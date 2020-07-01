The Turkish Competition Board said on Wednesday that it launched an investigation into German carmakers Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW to determine whether they violated competition law.
On June 11, the authority discussed findings from a preliminary investigation and decided to open an investigation according to a press release on Wednesday.
The competition board said findings regarding claims on the companies’ actions on security cooperation, environment cooperation and sharing competition-sensitive information were determined to be adequate to start an investigation.
