The Turkish Competition Board said on Wednesday that it launched an investigation into German carmakers Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW to determine whether they violated competition law.

On June 11, the authority discussed findings from a preliminary investigation and decided to open an investigation according to a press release on Wednesday.

The competition board said findings regarding claims on the companies’ actions on security cooperation, environment cooperation and sharing competition-sensitive information were determined to be adequate to start an investigation.