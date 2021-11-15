Automakers in Turkey produced 108,078 vehicles in October, including automobiles and commercial vehicles, according to a sectoral report released on Monday.
The figure decreased by 28% year-on-year last month, a report from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) showed.
Passenger car production in Turkey fell by 32.6% to 64,637 units during this period, said the report, adding that over 80% of manufactured vehicles were exported, marking a 16.4% annual decline to 87,027 units.
Taking the lion's share in the country's total exports last month, automotive exports stood at $2.65 billion, decreasing 10.4% on a dollar basis compared to October 2020.
The association also said the country's overall auto sales market, including light trucks and other vehicles, shrank by 38% annually, reaching 60,044 units over the month.
Top international automakers – including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault and Toyota – have factories in Turkey, one of the world's top auto sales markets.
Between January and October, auto production increased by 3% on an annual basis to over 1 million, while car production slipped by 5% to 635,745 units.
