Automakers in Turkey manufactured 105,644 vehicles in February, including automobiles and commercial vehicles, according to new data released on Monday.

Production slipped by 9% on an annual basis last month, read a report by the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

Some 75% of all vehicles manufactured were exported, a 10.4% decrease year-over-year to 78,737 units.

Turkey generated $2.6 billion (TL 38.38 billion) from vehicle exports last month, marginally up from February 2021.

Total sales of the sector in the first two months of the year, meanwhile, also decreased by 14% compared to the same period of 2021 and amounted to 91,839 units. Automobile sales, on the other hand, decreased by 17% to 66,661 units in the same period.

The share of imports in the automobile market was 63%. The share of imports in the light commercial vehicle (minibusses and pickup trucks) market was 36%.

In the January-February period of this year, compared to the same period of the previous year, total light commercial vehicle sales increased by 5%, domestic light commercial vehicles increased by 7%, while imported light commercial vehicle sales decreased by 21%.

According to the averages of the last 10 years, in the January-February period of 2022, the total market grew by 12%, the automobile market by 14%, the light commercial vehicle market by 10% and the heavy commercial vehicle market by 4%.

Top international automakers – including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault and Toyota – have factories in Turkey, which is one of the world's top auto sales markets.