Türkiye's automotive production this January-July rose 5% compared to the same period last year, according to a report released by the country's Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) on Monday.

A total of 742,969 vehicles in the first seven months were manufactured, including automobiles and commercial vehicles, according to the new data.

During this period, the auto industry's capacity utilization rate was 66%.

Broken down by vehicle group, the capacity utilization rates were 66% in light vehicles (cars + light commercial vehicles), 84% in the truck group, 33% in the bus-midibus group, and 62% in tractors.

In January-July, total commercial vehicle production reached 308,779 units.

The commercial vehicle market contracted by 3% and the light commercial vehicle market shrank by 5%, while the heavy commercial vehicle market grew 8% this January-July compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the total production of the sector in July was 93,659, the OSD data showed.

Thus, for the first time after January, the total production of the sector reduced below 100,000 units.

Although the automotive sector production performed well in July compared to the previous year, it fell behind the levels recorded this year.

Automobile production remained at the level of 51,243. Automobile production also recorded the lowest performance since January.

Compared to the previous year, the total automotive production was 37.4% automobile production increased by 41.5%.

In July, the total market increased by 11.2% year-over-year to 55,324.

The exports of the sector increased by 16.2% annually to 59,596 units, while automobile exports increased by 4% to 27,279 units.