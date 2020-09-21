Turkey has exported automotive subindustry products worth more than $5.5 billion (TL 41 billion) in the first eight months of 2020, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Monday.

According to information from the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters Association (OIB), the country exported parts worth $5.5 billion to 193 countries, free trade zones and autonomous regions.

Most products were sent to Germany, which has a 38% share in Turkey’s total automotive exports.

Between January and August, parts worth more than $1.2 billion were sold to Germany, which took the lead with a nearly 22% share in Turkey’s automotive parts exports.

Automotive companies also sold products worth more than $311.6 million to Italy, which ranked second.

Romania ranked third in countries Turkey exported automotive parts to, with over $307.2 million.

The Turkish automotive industry has also exported parts worth between $306 million and $100 million to France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Poland, Slovenia, Belgium, Morocco and the Netherlands.

Exports to Azerbaijan, Brazil increase

Turkish exporters who sold more than $56.7 million to Brazil in the first eight months of 2019 increased the figure this year by over 26%, surpassing $71.6 million.

Meanwhile, the industry has seen a spike in Azerbaijan exports. Sales to the Turkic country increased by 58%, surpassing $43.4 million.

Exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also increased, surging nearly 18% to surpass $36.7 million.