A leading Turkish engine manufacturer TÜMOSAN aims to expand in the European market with the latest Common Rail tractor engine system with a stage 5 emission level.

The engine was showcased at the Konya Agriculture Fair held at the KTO-TÜYAP International Fair Center in central Türkiye.

The engine, which has undergone 2.5 years of intensive research and development (R&D), offers significant environmental benefits by reducing carbon emissions.

Onur Koca, the company's marketing manager, stated that the demand for environmentally friendly engines has surged in Europe, especially after the pandemic.

"We're proud to have created a more sustainable system that addresses the environmental challenges posed by internal combustion engines," Koca remarked.

The company's augmented reality engine has been in development for over two and a half years and involved the work of over 100 engineers.

Koca highlighted the national and local compliance rate of their latest engine at 88%.

In response to new European regulations, the company has shifted its focus toward the Common Rail engine system with stage 5 emission level, which offers improved environmental sustainability, cost efficiency, and power.

"We've added innovative filter systems to further reduce carbon emissions, creating a truly eco-friendly solution," Koca explained.

TÜMOSAN aims to expand its market share by exporting its new engine to 48 countries, up from 33 countries previously. The company has set its sights on rapid growth in central Europe, focusing on France and Italy.