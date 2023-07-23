The Industry and Technology Minister, Mehmet Fatih Kacır, has expressed their ambitious goal of introducing Togg, Türkiye's "national smart car," to leaders of numerous countries.

This initiative, spearheaded by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's Gulf tour, has already taken Togg to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, followed by delivery to state leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Kacır emphasized the significance of this achievement, viewing it as a source of historical pride for the nation.

The "national smart car," developed by Turkish engineers and manufactured by skilled technicians, represents Türkiye's advancement in high-tech innovation, making its presentation to leaders in various parts of the world all the more momentous, he said.

Looking forward, Kacır revealed their plan to extend the distribution of Togg to other members of the Turkish organization in the coming period. This process will be facilitated by President Erdoğan, who plays a crucial role in identifying countries where Togg can be gifted during his official visits.

"The realization of Türkiye's 60-year-old dream and the success story behind the 'national smart car' is a matter of utmost importance to our President," Kacır stated.

Accordingly, the government is committed to forging partnerships with world leaders and making Togg assume a global presence, reaching countries and continents far and wide.

Kacır affirmed that their efforts to promote Togg on an international scale will remain steadfast.

Erdoğan most recently gifted the Togg to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. On the second leg of his three-nation Gulf tour, Erdoğan met Al Thani in the capital Doha to hold one-on-one talks.

Ahead of the talks, Erdoğan presented a Gemlik blue Togg to Al Thani. Erdoğan went to the building where their one-on-one meeting was held, with the Togg – a model year in the making – driven by Al Thani.

Erdoğan also gave Türkiye's first domestically produced electric car as a gift to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the Gulf tour.

The Togg already made its way into the fleets of Turkish ministries, pitching itself as a candidate to replace soon-public inventories consisting primarily of traditional Western brands.

The deliveries came in April after Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev became the first owners of the indigenous electric vehicle (EV) Togg.

Erdoğan accepted his Togg T10X model in Ankara, while Aliyev shipped his vehicle to Baku. The leaders' fully electric C-segment SUVs both feature the "Anadolu" color, inspired by red, reflecting Anatolian lands' sincerity and passion.

Having had its mass production launched in late October, Togg said the T10X would be initially sold with one engine type and two battery options.

The model will feature battery packs with capacities of 52.4 and 88.5 kilowatt-hours, boasting ranges of 314 and 523 kilometers (195 and 325 miles).

The first version of the T10X can accelerate from zero to 100 kph (62.14 mph) in 7.6 seconds, while the second, for which delivery will start on Oct. 29, can accomplish zero-100 kph in 4.8 seconds.

Togg's first model will have a price ranging from TL 953,000 ($49,500) to around TL 1.22 million.

The Automobile Initiative Group of Türkiye, or Togg, a consortium of five Turkish companies, manufactures the vehicle in cooperation with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

The batteries of the Togg T10X can be recharged to up to 80% from 20% in less than 28 minutes at fast-charging stations.

Besides the SUV, Togg will manufacture another four models – a sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – by 2030. The sedan will follow the mass production of the SUV.

The current production capacity stands at around 100,000 vehicles per year, which is expected to reach 175,000 once Togg's factory in Gemlik district, in the northwestern province of Bursa, reaches total capacity.

The brand aims to produce 1 million vehicles across the five segments by 2030.