Efforts have been launched to increase the public sector's use of Türkiye’s domestically produced and nationally developed car, Togg. Over five years, it is planned to purchase more than 12,000 vehicles and allocate them to public institutions, with some 3,000 targeted for this year.

In this vein, the State Supply Office (DMO) will increase its purchases over the next five years. This year, the institution is planning to acquire a total of 2,341 Togg SUV models and 750 sedan models. These new vehicles will be delivered to public institutions in need.

By the end of 2029, the total number of Togg vehicles to be purchased is planned to reach 12,091 units, including 5,341 SUVs and 6,750 sedans.

As part of its newly published 2025-2029 strategic plan, the DMO has set its targets for the next five years. Under the protocol signed between DMO and Togg, a total of 3,091 Togg vehicles will be purchased, 2,341 of them SUVs and the rest sedans.

Like this, in line with austerity measures, public institutions will procure the electric vehicles they need through DMO. The use of government vehicles will be systematically reviewed based on need assessments and a focus on cost-saving.

To reduce reliance on imports, centralized public procurement will be used as a lever to support the development of new domestic and national products like Togg.

“There is significant room for DMO to implement new centralized procurement models. Just as Togg today and previously Arçelik and Petlas were supported through public purchases, further efforts in this area could greatly contribute to domestic production,” it was said in the plan.

New Togg model expected in September

Togg’s new model, the T10F, is expected to go on sale in September. Offering a range of up to 600 kilometers (over 370 miles), the model draws attention with its design and technological features. On social media, it’s speculated that the price could range between TL 1.3 million ($32,185) to TL 1.7 million.

Togg’s first model, the T10X, has already reached 60,000 units sold. Of these, around 1,750 (about 3%) have been purchased by public institutions. DMO is expected to purchase and allocate 30,000 electric vehicles by Dec. 31, 2035.

Earlier this year, the Privatization Administration Presidency (ÖIB) began selling off 1,200 public vehicles as part of cost-saving measures. The aim is both to dispose of unused, out-of-service government vehicles and to replace them with locally manufactured cars.