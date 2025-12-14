Türkiye’s automotive sector reached an all-time high in exports by surpassing last year’s record performance within the first 11 months of this year, according to a report on Sunday.

The country's automotive exports rose by 12.3% year-over-year to $37.76 billion in the January-November period, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OIB).

Accordingly, the sector, which set a record last year with exports of $37.2 billion, exceeded that figure in the first 11 months of this year, marking its highest export level in history.

Maintaining its position as Türkiye’s top exporting industry, the automotive sector is on track to become the country’s export leader for the 19th time in the past 20 years, excluding 2022.

During the January-November period, the sector exported to more than 200 countries, autonomous regions and free zones, accounting for 15.3% of Türkiye’s total exports, the data revealed.

Records also broken in sub-sectors

Exports from the supply industry, the backbone of the automotive sector, rose 5.1% year-over-year in the January-November period, increasing from approximately $13.74 billion to $14.44 billion. Having set an export record of $14.87 billion last year, the supply industry is expected to surpass this figure with December exports.

Passenger car exports, another key sub-sector, increased 5.7% over the 11 months compared with the same period in 2024, rising from $11.05 billion to $11.69 billion.

The passenger car sector, which recorded its highest export value of $12.38 billion in 2018, is expected to break this record if December exports exceed $691 million.

At the same time, exports of motor vehicles for transporting goods surged 30% year-on-year over 11 months, rising from $4.97 billion to $6.49 billion. The sector, which includes light commercial vehicles, pickup trucks, and trucks, surpassed its previous record of $5.57 billion set in October last year and continues to set new highs.

Exports of buses, minibuses and midibuses similarly rose by nearly 30% in the January-November period compared with the same period last year, increasing from around $2.31 billion to $2.98 billion. Sector representatives noted that exports in the first 10 months of this year have already surpassed the full-year record of $2.56 billion set in 2024.

In the “other” category, which includes tow trucks, special-purpose vehicles and rail vehicles, exports totaled $2.15 billion in 11 months.

Germany remains the top market

Germany remained the top export destination in the January-November period. Automotive exports to Germany jumped by 39% year-over-year, increasing from $4.42 billion in the first 11 months of last year to $6.14 billion this year.

Exports to France, the second-largest market, increased 15% over 11 months, rising from $3.82 billion to nearly $4.4 billion.

Shipments to the U.K. edged up 2% in the January-November period, rising from $3.77 billion to $3.85 billion.

During the same period, Spain ranked fourth with $3.16 billion in automotive exports, while Italy ranked fifth with $3.02 billion.