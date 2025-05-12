Türkiye’s automotive production rebounded strongly in April, rising 22.8% from a year earlier, while exports climbed by around 5%, industry data showed on Monday.

The output reached 120,170 units last month, driven by a recovery in passenger car manufacturing, according to the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

However, production in the first four months of the year still posted a 2.2% decline, totaling 464,290 units.

Including tractor production, the industry's total output reached 475,212 units between January and April, the data showed.

Last month, exports climbed 3.5% year-over-year to 78,668 units, thanks largely to demand for commercial vehicles. Over the four-month period, total shipments rose 4.9% to 309,204 units.

While passenger car production dropped 2% in the same period to 295,377 units, commercial vehicle production fell 3%, with the heavy commercial vehicle segment down 25% and light commercial vehicles slipping 1%.

The industry’s capacity utilization rate averaged 66% in the January-April period. Utilization varied by vehicle type, with light vehicles (passenger cars and light commercials) operating at 67%, trucks at 49%, buses and midibuses at 60%, and tractors lagging behind at 44%.

According to the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM), the automotive industry retained its leading position among all sectors in the first four months of the year, accounting for 17% of Türkiye’s total outbound shipments.

Total export value for the industry reached $12.5 billion, a 5% increase over the same period in 2024, data from the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association showed.

Main industry exports rose 3%, while the automotive supply chain segment saw a 7% increase in dollar terms.

However, passenger car exports were down 6%, while commercial vehicle shipments grew 9%. Tractor exports dropped sharply, down 41% to 3,422 units.

In the domestic market, sales held steady. Between January and April, total vehicle sales rose 2% year-over-year to 395,025 units, the data showed.

The passenger car segment performed more strongly, growing 5% to 309,204 units. However, the commercial vehicle market contracted across the board, with total commercial vehicle sales falling 6%, heavy commercial vehicles down 12%, and light commercial vehicles decreasing 5%.

Domestic sourcing also appeared to be under pressure.

The share of locally produced passenger cars in total sales was just 31%, while the local share in light commercial vehicles stood at a modest 21%, underscoring Türkiye’s continued reliance on imports.