Türkiye's total automotive production this January dropped 5% on an annual basis to slightly below 100,000 units, the data from the leading association showed on Monday.

Total automotive output in the first month of the year recorded a 5% decline compared to the same period last year, totaling 99,247 units, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

The association announced the production, export figures and market data for the January period of this year.

Accordingly, it said that passenger car production fell by 17% to 55,504 units, while total production, including tractors, reached 100,864 units.

Automotive exports in terms of units in the first month of 2026, meanwhile, decreased by 17% compared to the same period last year, amounting to 64,725 units, as per OSD.

At the same time, in January, production in the commercial vehicle segment increased by 16%, light commercial vehicles by 14%, and heavy commercial vehicles by 47% compared to the same period last year.

During this period, the automotive industry's capacity utilization rate was 56%. By vehicle segment, the capacity utilization rates were as follows: 57% for light vehicles (passenger cars and light commercial vehicles), 44% for trucks, 63% for buses and midibuses, and 26% for tractors.

Exports totaled approximately $3 billion

Automotive exports, which in general decreased by 17% in unit terms compared to the same month a year earlier, demonstrated a different performance when looking at subcategories.

During this period, passenger car exports fell by 28% year-over-year, while commercial vehicle exports decreased by 1%. Tractor exports also dropped by 5% to 700 units.

Still, according to the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM) data, total automotive industry exports maintained their leadership in the sectoral export ranking in January 2026 with a 17% share. According to data from the Uludağ Exporters' Associations (UIB), total automotive exports during the period were approximately $3 billion.

During the same period, passenger car exports decreased by 12% in value to $763 million. Main industry exports in dollar terms dropped by 2%, while supplier industry exports increased by 4%.

At the same time, in the first month of the year, the total market grew by 10% compared to the same period last year, reaching 77,590 units.

During this period, the passenger car market grew by 9% to reach 61,055 units. Looking at the commercial vehicle market, in January, compared to the same period last year, the total commercial vehicle market grew by 14%, the light commercial vehicle market by 13%, and the heavy commercial vehicle market by 23%, respectively.

Last month, the share of domestic vehicles in passenger car sales was recorded at 37%, while the share of domestic vehicles in the light commercial vehicle market was 25%.