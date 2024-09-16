Türkiye's automotive production declined nearly 27% on an annual basis in August, the industry data showed on Monday, led by a sharp drop in the passenger car output.

Total production was down 26.7% year-over-year last month, reaching 53,502 vehicles, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said in its monthly report.

On the other hand, passenger car output decreased by 40.4% from a year ago to 29,398 units in August.

Automotive exports, including cars and commercial vehicles, also dropped 17.3% to 57,856 units year-on-year.

Türkiye generated $2.65 billion in income from vehicle exports in August, falling 5.1% in the same period.

However, the domestic auto market grew 0.4% from the prior year, with sales totaling 93,792 units.

Major international automakers such as Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault and Toyota operate factories in Türkiye, a significant global auto market.

Moreover, the OSD data revealed that Türkiye’s vehicle production covering the period from January through August also dropped compared to the same period last year. It fell 7% year-over-year to 877,152 units.

Passenger car production saw a softer annual decline of 4.7%, amounting to 571,575 units in the first eight months of the year.