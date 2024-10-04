Türkiye's homegrown electric vehicle manufacturer Togg on Thursday announced Fuat Tosyalı has been named its new chairperson of the board.

Tosyalı, who is also head of the Turkish conglomerate Tosyalı Holding, replaces Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, who has been at the helm of the company since 2018, according to a statement from Togg.

Hisarcıklıoğlu heads the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

A new board of governors was seated on Sept. 24 and, at their first meeting, elected Tosyalı.

"Our goal with Togg is to move the success we have achieved in our country to global markets with our exports that will start in 2025, and to become a global technology brand as we set out to do," Tosyalı said after he was elected.

Ahmet Nazif Zorlu, who is head of another Turkish conglomerate, Zorlu Holding, was named deputy chairperson.

The newly elected Togg chairperson of the board, Fuat Tosyalı, poses next to T10X, Oct. 29, 2022. (AA Photo)

The current partners in Togg, established in 2018, include Anadolu Group, Kök Group, Turkcell, Zorlu Holding and TOBB.

Togg's assembly line is currently manufacturing T10X, a C-segment SUV, whose sales were launched last year. Its exports are expected to begin by the end of this year or in early 2025.

Besides the SUV, the company will manufacture four other models – a fastback, a C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – by 2030.

Unveiled earlier this year, the fastback sedan, the T10F, is scheduled to go on sale in Türkiye next year and then in the European market, according to the company.

The company has already started working on the B-SUV model, which it named T8X. It could unveil it as soon as next year.

Togg's production capacity is aimed to reach 100,000 vehicles per year before increasing to 175,000 once its plant in the northwestern Bursa province reaches full capacity.

The brand aims to manufacture 1 million vehicles across the five segments by 2030.

Togg has sold more than 17,000 units of its T10X from January through September of this year, making it the top EV seller in Türkiye, according to this week's industry data.