Türkiye's electric vehicle maker Togg announced Thursday it has partnered with Chinese battery giant CATL to jointly develop a chassis platform for its new B-segment vehicle family.

The brand has collaborated with CAIT, a subsidiary of CATL, to jointly develop a common platform. Rather than adopting a ready-made solution, Togg will actively contribute engineering expertise to the development process, shaping the platform according to its own product and user needs, according to the company.

The agreement marked the first overseas passenger vehicle project for the platform.

The two ​companies will jointly develop three B-segment models, with ⁠the first model scheduled for mass ​production in 2027, according to the companies.

"Under the agreement, CAIT will contribute its Bedrock Chassis technology and engineering expertise, while working closely with Togg to co-develop the platform for three models in Togg's new B-segment vehicle family," the Chinese firm said.

"Developed in line with Togg's product strategy, user expectations and mobility ecosystem, the platform will support next-generation electric vehicles for the Turkish and European markets, with Togg playing a defining role in shaping the user experience, product requirements and digital architecture," it added.

The partnership will support the development ​of new electric vehicles for the Turkish market, Togg ‌said, ⁠and the models are set to be available in Türkiye gradually from the middle of next year.

Fuat Tosyalı, chairperson of the board at Togg, expressed great satisfaction with the partnership, underscoring that they approach mobility not just as a product category but as a holistic matter involving technology and ecosystem.

"In this direction, we are taking the partnerships we establish beyond conventional supplier relationships and turning them into strategic partnerships that create shared value and build the future together," he said.

A handout photo shows Togg and CATL executives during the cooperation signing ceremony at an undisclosed location, released on May 7, 2026. (AA Photo)

"Rather than adopting a ready-made solution, we are becoming part of the entire development process, responding more effectively to user needs while also contributing to the development of this ecosystem in our country. In the period ahead, through such value-creating partnerships, we will further enrich the Togg ecosystem and the experience we offer our users by developing new solutions across different segments."

"This collaboration represents another important milestone in the global expansion of the CATL Bedrock Chassis following its mass production rollout in the Chinese market," said Robin Zeng, Chairperson and CEO of CATL.

"It will also serve as a benchmark project in the field of integrated intelligent chassis, strengthening our global partnerships, accelerating electrification and supporting the transition to low-carbon mobility in emerging new energy markets."

CATL, the EV battery specialist, the ​world's largest, launched ​the ⁠so-called "skateboard" chassis at the end of 2024, touting safety as a ​key selling point, as it pushes ​beyond ⁠batteries.

Last year, it said it would partner with Changan Mazda to develop EVs based on ⁠its ​EV chassis.