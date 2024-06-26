Türkiye’s first indigenous electric vehicle (EV) maker Togg is expected to start pre-orders to Europe of its fully electric C-segment SUV T10X model at year's end, according to a report Tuesday.

Togg celebrated its sixth anniversary on Tuesday, as the company was founded on June 25, 2018, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Turkish automaker became a leading EV brand in Türkiye with the T10X model, which was previewed in 2019, and now it plans to venture out to Europe, having founded Togg Europe GmbH in Germany back in 2021.

Besides the C-segment SUV, Togg continues to develop new lines of EVs, as the firm previewed its second model’s updated version, the T10F at the CES 2024 in Las Vegas, the world’s largest tech expo.

Additionally, the work for a B-segment SUV is currently underway, as the T8X model is expected to be previewed next year.

Moreover, Togg’s fully electric fastback sedan, the T10F, which meets current design dynamics and expectations, is estimated to be available for order in Türkiye at the end of 2024 and to be ready for deliveries next year.

The interest in Togg, which boomed with the start of the deliveries of the T10X model in spring last year has boosted the share of electric cars in overall sales in the country, with the latest industry data suggesting EV sales have leaped 257% year-over-year in the January-May period.

The automaker maintained its market leadership in May in Türkiye, selling over 4,000 units last month, over 3,500 units ahead of its closest competitor, according to data from the Automotive Distributors Association (ODMD).

Togg’s EV market share in Türkiye accounted for 56.33% in May, and 40.89% between January and May, with over 11,200 total units sold. The company delivered around 20,000 units throughout last year.

The firm aims to produce one million units with five different models by 2032.

'Car of the year'

Separately on Tuesday, the carmaker was deemed the title of "Car of the Year in Türkiye" in the competition held for the 9th time by Türkiye's Automotive Journalists Association (OGD).

"T10X was the car of the year 2024 in the 'Car of the Year in Türkiye' competition held for the 9th time by the Automotive Journalists Association. Our Trumore application, which we have achieved many firsts in the sector, also won the innovation award of the year," Togg said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In the competition, Togg T10X, which received a total of 2,630 points from 63 OGD member automotive journalists, was chosen first.

In his speech at the ceremony, Togg Corporate Communications and Brand Leader Çağ Günaçar expressed they were delighted to receive the awards.

"This is a very respected and prestigious award. At the same time, as Togg, we are celebrating our 6th anniversary today. Receiving the 'Car of the Year' and 'Innovation of the Year' awards in Türkiye on such a special day was a very meaningful birthday gift for us," Günaçar said.

"As representatives and managers of our brand, we received a very meaningful award. It is an honor to receive these awards in our first year of being in the market," he added.

Claiming the top spot, the Togg T10X left behind Renault Austral and Toyota C-HR Hybrid.