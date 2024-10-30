Workers at Volkswagen threatened strikes on Wednesday unless management backed down from planned factory closures in Germany, adding to the troubles facing Europe's largest carmaker as its profits plunged to a three-year low.

Volkswagen released its third-quarter results on the same day as a second round of increasingly bitter talks with unions over wages and fixing the company's future, as high costs and weak demand in China dragged down sales.

The automaker said significant cost cuts are urgently needed as the latest results "demonstrate the urgent need for action in a volatile environment characterized by intense competition."

VW's problems have fed wider anxieties about Germany's status as an industrial powerhouse and the competitiveness of European carmakers against encroaching global rivals.

German automakers also fear the impact of a standoff between the European Union and Beijing, with new EU tariffs of up to 45.3% on Chinese electric vehicles coming into force as of Wednesday.

For Volkswagen, the third-quarter results were further evidence that major change was needed to keep the company competitive.

However, worker representatives accuse management of bungling decisions and tearing up a treasured consensus on decision-making.

While unions are demanding a 7% pay rise, they say VW plans to shut three plants on home soil for the first time in the company's 87-year history, as well as mass layoffs and 10% pay cuts for those who keep their jobs.

The company hasn't publicly detailed its plans.

'Pandora's box'

"And I say quite clearly that Volkswagen has opened Pandora's box by terminating job security and other collective agreements, has jeopardized the trust of its employees and it is now up to Volkswagen to restore this trust," IG Metall union negotiator Thorsten Groeger said.

Workers expected a future for all German sites in the restructuring.

"Otherwise, I can say quite clearly that we will have to plan further escalation with our negotiating and collective bargaining committee," Groeger told reporters.

On Wednesday, Volkswagen reported a 42% drop in third-quarter profit, its lowest level in three years. VW's results showed its operating return on sales in the passenger car business fell to 2% from 3.4% in the nine months to September from the same period last year.

"This highlights the urgent need for significant cost reductions and efficiency gains," finance chief Arno Antlitz said in a statement.

"This is why we are facing important and painful decisions that we need to make together and to bear together," he said.

Antlitz said he was confident that the company could reach an agreement with workers but could not rule out strikes, with the company considering more than 10 billion euros in cost cuts.

"We've not forgotten how to build great cars, but the costs – specifically in our German operations and factories – are far from being competitive," he noted. "This is why things cannot continue as they are now."

Volkswagen has some 120,000 employees in Germany, where it has 10 plants – six of them in the northern state of Lower Saxony, including Wolfsburg.

Shrinking sales

The European car market has shrunk by about 2 million vehicles since the pandemic, resulting in about 500,000 fewer unit sales for Volkswagen annually. Players such as Tesla and Chinese carmakers offering cheaper models have gained market share in Europe.

In China, Volkswagen has also lost market share as local competitors offer cheaper models, and this has been exacerbated by a wider slowdown in the Chinese economy due to a real estate crisis.

Volkswagen's deliveries to China, the world's biggest car market, fell by 15% to 711,500 vehicles in the third quarter. This dragged down the global figure, which dropped to 2.176 million vehicles.

Year-to-date, Volkswagen's stock has lost about a fifth, underperforming a drop of 10% in the pan-European automotive index.

Europe's top automaker in September had cut its annual outlook for the second time in less than three months, joining rivals BMW and Mercedes-Benz in reporting difficulties.

Volkswagen works council head Daniela Cavallo earlier this week threatened to break off talks.

Unions cannot hold wider strikes until December as part of a previously agreed truce, but labor leaders have repeatedly threatened that workers would do whatever is in their power to prevent what they consider to be a breaking of taboos.

Wednesday's talks were scheduled to start at 1100 CET (1000 GMT), and Volkswagen earlier this week said it would put forward proposals on getting the company on track.

Management says the German plants are far more expensive to operate than the competition, driven by high costs for workers and energy.