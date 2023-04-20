Media company BuzzFeed announced Thursday that it was shutting its news division and would cut its workforce by 15%, signaling the end of one of the most notable news websites of the internet era.

"We are reducing our workforce by approximately 15% today... and beginning the process of closing BuzzFeed News," chief executive Jonah Peretti wrote in a memo to staff.

The layoffs will affect 180 employees in teams, including business, content, tech and admin teams, Peretti said.

The announcement sent the shares of the digital media company down 10%.

Trading in the company's shares had earlier halted after the stock sank 26%.