The Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation and the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) signed an agreement Wednesday to deepen cooperation in technology, food security and sustainable development among developing nations.

The memorandum of understanding, signed during a virtual ceremony, establishes cooperation in six key areas, including agriculture, cybersecurity, digital transformation, climate change, energy security, industry and public health.

D-8 Secretary-General Sohail Mahmood and COMSATS Executive Director Mohammad Nafees Zakaria signed the agreement, which aims to promote joint research, technology transfer, scientific exchanges and capacity-building programs.

Mahmood emphasized the growing importance of technological innovation in strengthening economic competitiveness and resilience among developing economies, calling for practical initiatives that deliver tangible benefits to member countries.

Zakaria highlighted COMSATS' network of 27 member states and 25 centers of excellence, noting that Türkiye, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Nigeria and Pakistan belong to both organizations.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen institutional coordination and pursue joint projects aimed at accelerating innovation, inclusive economic growth and sustainable development.