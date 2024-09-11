Türkiye's homegrown Bayraktar TB2 UAV, tail number S5, has made history by becoming the country's first unmanned aerial vehicle to complete its operational lifespan and get retired, having successfully reached 10,000 flight hours, its maker company Baykar announced on Wednesday.

First deployed in 2014, the Bayraktar TB2 S5 played a crucial role in numerous Turkish military operations and will now transition to training and research.

The Turkish Land Forces Command received a new Bayraktar TB2 UAV, tail number T510, in a ceremony held at the Özdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center in Istanbul.

The TB2 S5 has been a key asset in operations at home and abroad, completing over 750 sorties.

Baykar’s TB2 fleet is nearing a significant milestone with close to 900,000 flight hours logged across all units by September 2024.

With a 93% domestic production rate, the Bayraktar TB2 is Türkiye’s longest-serving national aircraft. It set a record in Turkish aviation history by flying at an altitude of 27,030 feet and completing a 27-hour nonstop flight during a 2019 demonstration in Kuwait under extreme conditions.

In May 2024, the Bayraktar TB2 set another record by performing an autonomous barrel roll, a maneuver typically reserved for fighter jets, making it the first UAV in the world to execute this evasive action.

Beyond military roles, Bayraktar TB2 UAVs have participated in international operations, including those in Libya, Ukraine and Karabakh, and are currently used by several NATO and EU countries.

The Bayraktar TB2 UAVs have also played a vital role in civilian operations, including search and rescue missions during Türkiye’s 2020 and 2023 earthquakes, as well as efforts to detect and prevent forest fires.

Between 2020 and 2023, the UAVs identified 3,166 fires in their early stages, aiding in disaster management.

Baykar’s success extends beyond its UAVs' performance. The company, which derives over 90% of its revenue from exports, secured $1.8 billion in sales in 2023, making it one of the top exporters in Türkiye.

Bayraktar UAVs are now in service in 33 countries, highlighting their growing international demand.