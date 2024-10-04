Türkiye's new combat drone tailored for the country's first aircraft carrier, made its public debut during the country's premier technology event Teknofest on Wednesday.

Developed by drone magnate Baykar, the Bayraktar TB3 performed a flight alongside Bayraktar Akıncı, Türkiye's most advanced and sophisticated unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).

A short-runway-capable version of Baykar's famed Bayraktar TB2 platform, the TB3 is the first of its kind, boasting the ability to fold its wings.

It is poised to become the world's first combat drone capable of taking off and landing on short-runway vessels like the TCG Anadolu.

The amphibious assault ship Türkiye commissioned last year is also dubbed the world's first drone carrier.

TB3 made its maiden flight in late October last year. It has already completed low, medium and high-altitude performance and system identification tests.

It is equipped with the PD-170 engine developed domestically by Turkish aerospace engine manufacturer TUSAŞ Engine Industries (TEI), and it can fly for more than 24 hours.

The TB3 is expected to be able to stay in the air more, climb to higher altitudes and carry more weapons than the TB2, which helped swing conflicts in multiple countries, such as Azerbaijan and Libya, as well as Ukraine.

The Bayraktar TB3's capabilities boast key innovations for unmanned aerial vehicles in this class. The homegrown drone, which will have beyond-line-of-sight communication capability, can be controlled from very long distances.

With reconnaissance/surveillance, intelligence and attack missions on overseas targets with its smart munitions, it is expected to have a multiplier effect on Türkiye's deterrent power.

The five-day Teknofest, which kicked off on Wednesday in southern Adana province, is hosting airshows conducted by several homegrown aircraft. It is showcasing Türkiye's growing ambitions and expanding capabilities in the tech world and defense.