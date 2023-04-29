Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev attended Teknofest, the world's largest aviation, space and technology festival in Istanbul, on Saturday with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as he said that he hoped to see Türkiye's homegrown unmanned fighter aircraft, Bayraktar Kızılelma, in Azerbaijan skies as well.

President Aliyev stated that Türkiye was the guarantor of peace, stability and security in the region. "Kızılelma in the air, Altay and Togg here, Anadolu in the sea... This is Türkiye today," he said.

Emphasizing that Türkiye and Azerbaijan were close allies, Aliyev stated that Türkiye played a very important role in the unification of the great Turkic world. Aliyev said that the Turkish world has a great geography, potential and natural resources.

Stating that Türkiye is the trade, energy, transportation and political center of Eurasia today, Aliyev stated that Türkiye's importance and role were increasing day by day.

Pointing out that Türkiye's strong industry strengthens both Türkiye and its allies, Aliyev said that the Turkish army is at the forefront of the armies worldwide today.

"Türkiye's defense industry is accepted by the whole world today. Its most advanced, contemporary and modern defense industry will strengthen both Türkiye and us and will ensure Türkiye's security for many years from now on."

Aliyev stated that they discussed future cooperation with Selçuk Bayraktar, head and chief technology officer (CTO) of Turkish defense company Baykar which also organizes Teknofest, during his visit to Azerbaijan.

"We agreed on the establishment of (a) Bayraktar center in Azerbaijan. Hopefully, Bayraktar center will be established in Azerbaijan in the near future. There will also be training, maintenance and production," he said.

"Türkiye and Azerbaijan unity is eternal," Aliyev said as he finished his speech.